Man arrested for cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs

NEW DELHI

23 June 2021 03:33 IST

He used fake website to get account details of victims

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said the accused has been identified as Ashish Rana, a resident of Najafgarh. The police said they received a complaint by one Sartaj Khurana on June 12, who said he had received a call from a woman named Muskan — “executive of a leading job portal”.

She had asked him to pay ₹10 on their website www.naukricareer.in., promising him a job. Next, the victim paid ₹10 but instead ₹5,000 got debited from his account.

Advertising

Advertising

During investigation, the police nabbed the accused.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he used to purchase data of job seekers from job portals and create similar websites before calling the victims. The accused would ask them to pay ₹10 on the payment page of his fake website, which would direct them to a payment gateway.

This way he would get all the details added by the victim and make further transactions.

“From the online accounts, the money is routed to fake bank accounts and taken out via ATMs the same day. Accused further disclosed that he along with his accomplices had been operating several websites from last one year,” Mr. Meena said, adding that efforts are being made to trace his accomplices.