Man arrested for cheating IB officer

06 July 2020 23:37 IST

Accused posed as a senior of victim

A man has been arrested for allegedly cheating an Intelligence Bureau officer by posing as his senior and taking money on pretext of his ailing wife, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said that the accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Mathura.

Monetary aid

The police said that a complaint was received by IB officer, Raj, who said that on April 30, he received a message on Facebook Messenger from his senior’s account. The message read that the senior needed ₹60,000 for his wife’s treatment. The complainant then transferred ₹58,000 in Paytm wallet provided using his credit card.

The police said that the victim then called the senior to enquire about his wife’s health and was informed that no such message was sent by the senior.

The complainant then approached the police after which a case under Section 420 (cheating) was registered and investigation was taken up.

The police said that during the course of investigation, technical surveillance was mounted and on the basis of that, the accused was zeroed in and his location was found to be in Lohawan, Mathura, from where he was arrested.

The police said that Ravi used to run a mobile repair shop and subsequently came in contact with one Kanhaiya who indulged in online fraud and taught him the tricks.