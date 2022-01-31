Man arrested for cheating homebuyers

New Delhi

31 January 2022 01:40 IST

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating several homebuyers of over ₹1.75 crore on the pretext of providing luxury apartments in Delhi-NCR, the police said on Sunday.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dheeraj Kumar, the accused was identified as wanted criminal Sanjeev Kumar Mavi, who carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. An FIR had been lodged against him at Ranhola police station.

The police received a tip-off that the accused would be coming to Noida Sector-13, following which a team was formed and he was nabbed. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he and his accomplices had cheated several homebuyers of more than ₹1 crore and that the accused had opened shell companies through which they launched fake luxury apartment projects, Mr. Kumar said. .

Advertising

Advertising