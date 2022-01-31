Delhi

Man arrested for cheating homebuyers

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating several homebuyers of over ₹1.75 crore on the pretext of providing luxury apartments in Delhi-NCR, the police said on Sunday.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dheeraj Kumar, the accused was identified as wanted criminal Sanjeev Kumar Mavi, who carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. An FIR had been lodged against him at Ranhola police station.

The police received a tip-off that the accused would be coming to Noida Sector-13, following which a team was formed and he was nabbed. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he and his accomplices had cheated several homebuyers of more than ₹1 crore and that the accused had opened shell companies through which they launched fake luxury apartment projects, Mr. Kumar said. .


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 1:40:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-arrested-for-cheating-homebuyers/article38351066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY