Man arrested for bidto kill woman in Delhi

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill a woman in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur, the police said on Thursday. They said the man suspected that the woman and her family had poisoned his sister in 2018, leading to her death.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that the accused has been identified as Shivam alias Shibbu, a resident of Moladband Extension.
The police said that on January 16, they received an information that a woman had sustained a bullet injury. When they reached the spot, the complainant, identified as Pinki, said that she and her daughter were at home when Shibbu came and shot at her and fled.
Victim stable
The woman told the police that Shibbu was under the impression that Pinki and her family were responsible for his sister’s death. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she is said to be stable.
With the help of technical and human surveillance, Shibbu was arrested from Dhaula Kuan, the police said.
When interrogated, he told the police that in 2018, when Mr. Shibbu and Ms. Pinki’s families lived in the same locality, his sister died due to poisoning and he suspected that the poison was given by Ms. Pinki. He wanted to take avenge his sister’s death. He bought a countrymade pistol and three cartridges from Meerut in 2019, the police said.
Mr. Meena said that on Tuesday, he had called his father to enquire about Ms. Pinki’s health which helped the investigators track him.
