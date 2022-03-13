Man arrested for being admin of group selling drugs gets bail after 5 months

The Delhi High Court on March 4 granted bail to a person five months after he was arrested for being one of the admins of a Telegram group selling contraband drugs. The case highlights a growing trend of contraband being marketed and sold on social media platforms.

For the accused, Naman Sharma, the road to his arrest began with his search for ‘weeds/marijuana’ on the Telegram app in August 2020, during the first COVID-19 lockdown, in an attempt to buy weed for himself. Sharma was led to a group named “The Orient Express”, where people bought and sold narcotics. Eventually he became an admin of this group.

Sharma said that there were 5-7 sellers in the group who used to send weed parcels via courier services and that he was one of the customers, who bought drugs for his own consumption. In his bail plea, Sharma contended that the liability of the entire group cannot be fastened on him.

The accused said that he was not a drug trafficker. “Though not admitting, even if at some stage the petitioner consumed the drugs, the same would not amount to dealing in a drug trafficking racket,” he argued.

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), on the other hand, argued that no case for grant of bail to Sharma is made out as there is every possibility that on being released on bail, he will again indulge in same kind of activities. The NCB further argued that with Sharma being a part of the larger drug network, his role cannot be segregated from the other accused.

The agency said that it came across the Telegram group ‘The Orient Express’ while investigating the recovery of 30 gms. of ganja and 0.45 gms. of ecstasy from one Guhan Sarvothaman at the IGI Airport here on August 4, 2021.

Upon interrogation of Sarvothaman and his associates, the NCB made recoveries of ganja, ecstasy pills, heroine, charas and suspected psychotropic substance in different coloured pills. The agency also traced two sellers - Jasbir Singh and Sharadha Surana who operated under the pseudo name Optims Prime and Beanskey respectively in ‘The Orient Express’ group on Telegram.

The NCB, however, said that no recovery of contraband was made from Sharma and the only evidence against him was that he was one of the admins of ‘The Orient Express’ group and had transferred certain sums of money to the sellers.

Taking note of the facts of the case, Justice Mukta Gupta granted bail to Mr Sharma saying, “Complaint has already been filed by the respondent (NCB); the petitioner (Mr Sharma) is in judicial custody since 4th September 2021 and is no more required for investigation”.

The High Court also directed Sharma to appear before the NCB office on the first Monday of every calendar month at 6.00 p.m.