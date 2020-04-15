Man arrested for alleged assault of women doctors granted bail

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to a man, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital after accusing them of spreading COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar here.

Juctice Rajnish Bhatnagar, who heard the bail plea through videoconferencing, said, “No useful purpose would be served by keeping the petitioner [Sanjeev Sharma] in judicial custody and overcrowding Tihar Jail.

Statements recorded

The High Court also noted that as far as the investigation is concerned, the statements have been recorded, including that of an eyewitness who was present at the spot.

“The country is passing through a very difficult phase and the doctors are rendering yeoman service to the nation. The petitioner being an educated man, an interior designer by profession, should have been respectful to the doctors rather than abusing and threatening them,” the court said.

The complainant, who is a 29-year-old and residing in Gautam Nagar area, is working as Junior Resident [Casualty] at the Safdarjung Hospital.

On April 8 at about 9.30 p.m., she, along with her sister who is also a doctor, went to a shop at gate no 4 of Gulmohar enclave to buy fruits.

Sharma who was standing at the spot started speaking about social distancing and remarked that doctors like them were spreading virus infection in the residential areas.

Abusive, aggressive

When the doctors tried to reason with Sharma, he “got abusive and aggressive and threatened that he would get a case registered”.

The doctors also alleged that when they tried to leave the place, Sharma “assaulted them and even touched them inappropriately”.

Following the registration of a First Information Report, Sharma was arrested.