Man arrested at railway station with over 90 kg ganja

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly carrying ganja packed inside iron cylinders at New Delhi Railway Station, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Singh said 96.5 kg ganja was recovered from Usman, a resident of Samaipur Badli.

On Friday at 11 p.m., Head Constable Sandeep Kumar was on patrolling duty at platform number 16 when he saw a man pushing a wooden cart with six iron cylinders on it.

“A cylinder fell on the ground and suspicious material came out of it. On checking, the material was found to be ganja,” Mr. Singh said.

The official then informed other policemen who came to the spot and nabbed Usman. The receipt for delivery of this parcel was issued in the accused’s name, the police said, adding that Usman also got a gate pass issued for transporting the cylinders from the station.

The ganja was packed inside the cylinders, which were sealed with iron lids. “The cylinders were smeared with grease. The cylinders came from Howrah in Kolkata and Usman was tasked to collect it from the station and further transport it,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, Usman said he met a man named Krish in Burari about a month ago who lured him to work for him. “He took his ID and also gave him a mobile phone for the purpose. The consignment was booked in the accused’s name by one Firoze in Howrah. The cylinders came to Delhi via the Poorva Express train. After taking the delivery from the parcel office at NDRS, he had to deliver it to Krish,” Mr. Singh added.