Man arrested after son complains about him violating lockdown orders

A 59-year-old man from south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj was arrested after his son lodged a complaint that his father was allegedly violating lockdown orders by going for evening walks, an officer said on Friday. He was later released on bail.

The complainant said he wanted the help of police to make his father understand the situation “but they took us to a police station and registered an FIR against my father”.

The police said they received a call on April 1 about a man violating lockdown orders in Rajokri. A team then reached there and found a man requesting his father to not step out of the house.

“My father has a habit of going for a walk everyday at 8 p.m. to meet his friends. He is old and is therefore vulnerable to COVID-19.When he insisted on continuing his routine, I made a PCR call in order to convince him with the help of policemen,” said the son.

An officer said an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobeying rules and endangering life, health and safety of another person). The officer added that going out for walks is prohibited during the lockdown period. Beat constables are taking rounds in various parks across the city to take action against walkers and joggers.

On Friday, the police said a total of 35 FIRs have been registered against people for flouting home quarantine rules so far. The violators have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

In Dwarka, which has strictly enforced quarantine guidelines, , a total of 21 FIRs have been registered so far against people who were found to be violating the rules, a senior officer said. Home quarantine is ensured through regular surveillance by way of physical verification and technical monitoring, he added.

Meanwhile, the police on Friday detained 3,195 people under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) of the IPC for violating lockdown norms. They also registered 156 FIRs under Section 188, and impounded 365 vehicles.