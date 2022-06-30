Minors among three held for firing outside jail officer’s house

June 30, 2022 23:03 IST

Accused wanted to teac the officer a lesson

Three persons, including two juveniles, wanted in a case of shootout at a jail officer’s residence and robbery at gunpoint have been held, the Delhi police said on Thursday.

Shubham Baliyan, 20, was arrested and the two juveniles apprehended after a brief exhange of fire on Wednesday near north Delhi’s Holambi Khurd village.

DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said the accused had fired shots targeting the house of Mandoli jail’s Assistant Superintendent to intimidate him as he had rebuked one of the juvenile’s brother who was also lodged at Mandoli jail under the said jail superintendent.

According to the police, the juvenile wanted to teach the jail officer a lesson. The incident took place on Tuesday.