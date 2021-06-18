Man and his mother held for staging robbery

Police recover over ₹6 lakh from duo

A 30-year-old man and his mother have been arrested for allegedly staging a robbery and flee with ₹6 lakh in north Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Chetan Saini and his 52-year-old mother Madhu Saini — both residents of Kanhiya Nagar, Ganesh Pura, they said.

The case came to the fore when complainant Kamal Gupta, proprietor of Kamal Auto Industries in Anand Parbat Industrial Area, approached the police on Tuesday.

He told them that he had given ₹6.33 lakh to his employee Chetan to deposit in the bank but could not contact him, a senior officer said. His phone was switched off, Mr. Gupta said.

The police then found Chetan admitted to a hospital with a hand injury. He told the police that when he was going deposit the money, he was robbed of the cash, one scooter, one bill, cheque, his mobile phone and purse.

“During investigation, the police found Chetan’s statements to be suspicious. He was interrogated at a length when he said he had staged the robbery along with his mother and cousin brother,” said DCP (North) Anto Alphonse.

On Wednesday, the police raided his house and recovered the money. The scooter was also recovered on his instance, the DCP said.

Chetan has been working in Kamal Auto Industries for the last 14 months. He used to take cash from the factory for delivery purposes and bank depositions. This time, he told the police that it was a large sum of money and he decided to siphon it off, the police said. On Tuesday, Chetan staged a robbery near Shastri Nagar. Madhu assisted him in the commission of the crime, an officer added.