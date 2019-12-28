Man allowed to recover ₹24 lakh loan from friend

A Delhi court has allowed a man to recover ₹24.20 lakh loan from his friend with 6% interest for the period his recovery suit was pending.

The plaintiff used to lend money to his friend as he required it for running his chit fund business.

According to the complaint, the lender had lent this amount to the borrower between September 2008 and January 2009.

The plaintiff would lend money and the borrower would issue promissory notes to guarantee repayment. At the time of the repayment, the defendant would issue cheques in his favour and take back the promissory notes.

For this loan amount, the borrower had also issued a cheque in his favour.

But when the plaintiff deposited it for encashment in his bank, it was rejected with the comment that the account of the issuer of the cheque did not have sufficient money to make the payment.

Thereafter, he served a legal notice on him but he did not bother to return the money. Then, he filed a recovery suit.

In his defence, the defendant submitted that the cheque the plaintiff presented to the back was actually a stolen one.

‘Did not inform bank’

But Additional Sessions Judge Brijesh Kumar Garg dismissed his defence, saying that though he lodged a complaint regarding the loss of the cheque, he failed to inform about it to his bank.

“The defendant has failed to produce on record any written information issued by him to his banker for stopping the payment of the missing cheques. The defendant has failed to give any such intimation to his banker till 23.02.2009 or thereafter, when the cheque was returned by his banker for insufficiency of funds,’’ Mr. Garg said allowing the suit.