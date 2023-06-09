Man accused of theft kills self in Nafajgarh police station 

June 09, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

A 23-year-old man arrested for two cases of theft allegedly killed himself inside the lock-up of Najafgarh police station, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased, Sheikh Abdullah, was found dead in the lockup on Wednesday around 10.41 p.m., a senior police officer said.

“He was arrested on Wednesday morning for his alleged involvement in two incidents of theft. Two stolen mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from him,” DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan had said.

The officer said no note was recovered from the deceased. He added that the deceased was also charged with four other cases of theft.

A senior police officer said that a judicial enquiry is under way.

“Inquest proceedings are being conducted by the concerned Judicial Magistrate. The family has given a statement too; CCTV footage of the police station has been also been preserved,” the officer added.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

