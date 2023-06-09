ADVERTISEMENT

Man accused of theft kills self in Nafajgarh police station 

June 09, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old man arrested for two cases of theft allegedly killed himself inside the lockup of Najafgarh police station, the police said on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

:

A 23-year-old man arrested for two cases of theft allegedly killed himself inside the lock-up of Najafgarh police station, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased, Sheikh Abdullah, was found dead in the lockup on Wednesday around 10.41 p.m., a senior police officer said.

“He was arrested on Wednesday morning for his alleged involvement in two incidents of theft. Two stolen mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from him,” DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan had said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officer said no note was recovered from the deceased. He added that the deceased was also charged with four other cases of theft.

A senior police officer said that a judicial enquiry is under way.

“Inquest proceedings are being conducted by the concerned Judicial Magistrate. The family has given a statement too; CCTV footage of the police station has been also been preserved,” the officer added.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US