Man accused of raping minor girl found dead inside lock-up

New Delhi

20 September 2020 23:10 IST

Victim’s relatives claim that he was thrashed by the police

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested on charges of raping a minor girl, was allegedly found dead inside the lock-up at Samaypur Badli police station, the police said on Sunday. A constable has been suspended, they said.

A complaint was lodged on September 19 against the accused at Swaroop Nagar police station. It was alleged that he had entered a neigbhour’s house and raped a 14-year-old girl, who was alone at the house.

A case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Sexual Offences Act was registered. The accused, who was hiding at a relative’s house in Samaypur Badli, was subsequently arrested, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

He was lodged in a lock-up at Samaypur Badli police station since Swaroop Nagar police station has none, the DCP said.

After the accused was found hanging on Sunday, he was immediately rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, but was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officer said.

The Metropolitan Magistrate has been informed regarding the incident and proceedings are being carried out. The CCTV footage has also been preserved to facilitate the enquiry, the DCP said.

Constable suspended

Constable Yashveer, who was posted in sentry duty at the police station, has been suspended for negligence, the police said.

The deceased, who had earlier been jailed in a murder-cum-robbery case, was released on parole in March this year. However, due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, his parole was extended. He is a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, but was staying at one of his relatives house in Kadipur here, they said.

The family members of the deceased, meanwhile, alleged that the police had thrashed him inside the lock-up and also forced him to consume alcohol. The police have refuted the allegations

The police said that the accused had previously been convicted in a case of sodomy, registered at Alipur police station.

The deceased’s lawyer, Rakesh Kaushik, said that the man was in jail for the last five-six years in connection with a murder case, but was out on parole since last five months. He said that the man was brought to Swaroop Nagar police station for questioning. His relatives got a call and were asked to visit him at the police station, but on Sunday they were informed about his death at Samaypur Badli police station.

The deceased’s nephew, Neeraj, said: “My uncle had come out on parole a few months back. Around 6.30 p.m., an ASI from Swaroop Nagar police station arrived at our home and enquired about him. Later, we were informed by the police that our uncle was in Swaroop Nagar police station. When we reached there, we found that he was beaten up and was even forced to consume liquor. But today [Sunday], we were informed that he had ended his life at Samaypur Baldi police station.”

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.).