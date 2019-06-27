Man accused in 2011 murder case dies in hospital

A man, who was absconding since 2011 after allegedly killing his live-in partner and abandoning her body outside the New Delhi Railway Station, died in a private hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday, the police said.

The accused, identified as Raju Gehlot, had allegedly killed his live-in partner Neetu Solanki.

The police said he got admitted to the hospital under a fake nam. He was being treated for a liver ailment and died at the hospital.

The police are probing whether he was accompanied by any relative or friend. They are also investigating where Gehlot had been staying all these years.

The accused, a proclaimed offender, had a bounty of ₹2 lakh on his head.

Solanki’s body was found stuffed inside an airbag near the New Delhi Railway Station on February 11, 2011, and had remained unidentified until February 23, 2011.