Man absconding for six years arrested

NEW DELHI

17 October 2021 02:00 IST

He had faked his abduction to mislead police

A 48-year-old man, who was absconding for the last six years in a cheating case, has been arrested, the police said on Saturday, adding that the accused faked his abduction to mislead them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the accused has been identified as Manoj Jain, who cheated one Sanjay Kaul of ₹10 crore in 2015 by luring him to invest in his company. A cheating complaint was registered against Jain. A reward of ₹25,000 was announced on information leading to his arrest.

In 2016, Jain’s brother Manish lodged a missing complaint after which an abduction case was registered at Krishna Nagar police station.

On October 15, the police received an information that Jain was present in the Anand Vihar area. A team was constituted and a trap was laid. The accused was then arrested.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was living with his family in Indirapuram for the last three years. Before that, he was in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, evading his arrest.