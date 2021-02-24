Man, 3 others nabbed for attacking former neighbour

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his former neighbour, the police said. Three of his accomplices have also been nabbed, they said.

The accused have been identified as the main conspirator, Naseem Ahmad and his accomplices — Naveid Khan (24), Imran (22), and Amit Mehra (38).

Ahmad, Khan, and Imran are from U.P.’s Amroha while Mehra is a resident of Burari, they said.

The incident happened on February 15 at 7.45 a.m when the victim, Raj Kumar from Burari, was coming home after dropping his daughter at school. On the way, two bike-borne persons approached him, and the pillion rider attacked him with a surgical blade and sped off.

The injured was admitted to a hospital and a case of attempt to murder was lodged. During the probe the accused were nabbed, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, Ahmad said he and the victim used to reside in the same building. Around six months ago, the victim had used foul language against Ahmad’s wife over some water leakage issue following which he hatched the conspiracy.

He also roped in Imran and Naveid for the crime. He also arranged a motorcycle. Khan was riding the bike when Imran attacked the victim.

The police said Ahmad and Mehra used to run a cheating racket. They had fake papers using which they got vehicles financed and later sold them on online platforms. They were also carrying the stamp of some financial companies, which they were using for issuing fake non-objectionable certificates (NOC), they said.

One bike, scooter, two mobile phones surgical blade, passbooks, voter ID cards, and other items recovered from their possession, the police added.