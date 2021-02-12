Man, 3 friends arrested for killing woman

NEW DELHI

12 February 2021 02:35 IST

She was pressurising the 21-yr-old accused to get married to her: police

A 21-year-old man and his three friends have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death after she put pressure on him to get married to her, the police said on Thursday. The accused — Sumit Kumar, a driver — hatched a conspiracy with his three freinds — Ravi, Arun and Amit — to kill the 32-year-old woman. She was already married, they said.

