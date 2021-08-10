Man, 2 others held for killing live-in partner

A 22-year-old man has been arrested along with two of his friends for allegedly killing his live-in-partner in South Delhi’s Maidangarhi on Sunday, the police said.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Anuj, resident of Fatehpur Beri, and his friends Ramzan (32) and Naushad (21). Ramzan himself called the police to inform about the incident.

The police said that a PCR call was received on Sunday evening regarding a woman’s body lying in the jungle behind Rajpur Khurd village. The police found the woman to have been strangulated.

“Initially, the caller Ramzan stated that he is an alcohol addict and came to jungle to drink. When he was drinking, he noticed that two unknown persons allegedly took the woman to the jungle and murdered her. The caller was in great fear and ran away to his house and after that he made the PCR call,” Mr. Thakur said, adding that there were discrepancies in his version.

The police said that closer examination of CCTV footage showed the caller also going towards the spot. During sustained interrogation, he stated that he knew the victim and she was his friend Anuj’s live-in-partner who he had married in a temple also. He revealed that Anuj, Ramzan and another friend Naushad killed the victim.

During inquiry, it was revealed that Anuj liked a woman, however, due to lockdown, she had left the city. Anuj then met the victim and started living with her.

Another woman, he had earlier met and liked, came back a few months ago and the two got in a relationship. Anuj then fled with this woman two days ago but her parents caught them and demanded that he either marries her or leave her. Anuj then decided to kill his live-in-partner and roped in his two friends.

The three accused then took the victim to the jungle where the three strangulated her to death, the police said.