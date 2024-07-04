 Maliwal’s allegations against govt. malicious: DCW members

Two members of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday termed “malicious” their former chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal’s allegations that the panel is being “systematically dismantled” by Delhi government Ministers.

In a letter to Ms. Maliwal, panel members Firdos Khan and Kiran Negi also accused Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena of withholding funding to the commission while urging her “not to seek political gains out of the struggle of over 700 women employees who have not got their salaries”.

This has come a day after Ms. Maliwal shot off a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the DCW staff has not been paid salary for months now while the panel’s budget has been reduced by 28.5%.

She said the 181 helpline has been withdrawn, and no efforts have been made to fill the vacant posts of its Chairman and two members.

The allegation drew a sharp response from Delhi’s ruling AAP, which accused the former DCW chief of acting as a “puppet” in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ms. Maliwal had resigned as the chairperson of the DCW after she was elected to the Upper House of Parliament as an AAP member in January this year.

Ms. Maliwal had fell out with the AAP leadership after she accused CM’s close aide Bibhav Kumar of assault, resulting in the arrest of the latter.

Ms. Negi and Ms. Khan in their letters stressed that CM Kejriwal and his government have stood by the DCW in the face of the attack on the commission.

“It is known to everyone that Hon’ble Chief Minister has always promoted the DCW from every platform and has worked day and night to empower you as the leading voice of women and girls not only in Delhi but in entire country,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, the two members’ letter drew a sharp response from another panel member and Ms. Maliwal’s close aid Vandana Singh, who criticised her colleagues for “acting like AAP spokespersons”.

Ms. Singh accused them of spreading “misinformation and political falsehoods”.

Further alleging that Ms. Negi and Ms. Khan were prioritising their political interests, Ms. Singh claimed that she was also pressured by the AAP government to make false allegations against Ms. Maliwal “in exchange for an extension in the commission and salary release”, which she refused.

She said the panel members incorrectly attributed the Commission’s problems to the L-G rather than the elected Delhi government.