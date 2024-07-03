ADVERTISEMENT

Maliwal writes to CM, alleges Ministers ‘dismantling’ DCW; AAP calls her BJP’s ‘puppet’  

Published - July 03, 2024 12:56 am IST - New Delhi 

Satvika Mahajan

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging “systematic dismantling” of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) by his Ministers since her resignation as the panel chief.

The allegation drew a sharp response from AAP, which accused her of acting as a “puppet” in the BJP’s hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the BJP held the AAP government responsible for the “pathetic condition” of the DCW. “This is the proof of Kejriwal’s insensitivity towards women’s safety,” the party said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Maliwal had resigned as the chief of the DCW after she was elected to the Rajya Sabha in January this year. She fell out with the AAP leadership after speaking up about heralleged assault at the hands of CM’s close aide Bibhav Kumar.

In her letter to the CM, currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy, she alleged that the DCW’s employees have not been paid salary for months. Ms. Maliwal said the panel’s budget has also been reduced by 28.5%. “This arbitrary decision threatens the closure of crucial programmes and severely impacts the Commission’s operations,” Ms. Maliwal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Helpline shut down’

She said the 181 helpline has been withdrawn, and no efforts have been made to fill vacant posts of the panel’s chairperson and two members.

“The helpline, known for its efficient management under the DCW, was abruptly shut down. This negligent handling has left survivors of rape and other crimes without essential assistance. The responsible Ministers and officials must be held accountable for their actions,” she said.

AAP said  Ms. Maliwal had in the past gone to great lengths to “defame” the CM. “Her actions over the past months have eroded her credibility,” the party said in a statement.

   

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US