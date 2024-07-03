Maliwal writes to CM, alleges Ministers ‘dismantling’ DCW; AAP calls her BJP’s ‘puppet’  

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging “systematic dismantling” of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) by his Ministers since her resignation as the panel chief.

The allegation drew a sharp response from AAP, which accused her of acting as a “puppet” in the BJP’s hands.

In response, the BJP held the AAP government responsible for the “pathetic condition” of the DCW. “This is the proof of Kejriwal’s insensitivity towards women’s safety,” the party said in a statement.

Ms. Maliwal had resigned as the chief of the DCW after she was elected to the Rajya Sabha in January this year. She fell out with the AAP leadership after speaking up about heralleged assault at the hands of CM’s close aide Bibhav Kumar.

In her letter to the CM, currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy, she alleged that the DCW’s employees have not been paid salary for months. Ms. Maliwal said the panel’s budget has also been reduced by 28.5%. “This arbitrary decision threatens the closure of crucial programmes and severely impacts the Commission’s operations,” Ms. Maliwal said.

‘Helpline shut down’

She said the 181 helpline has been withdrawn, and no efforts have been made to fill vacant posts of the panel’s chairperson and two members.

“The helpline, known for its efficient management under the DCW, was abruptly shut down. This negligent handling has left survivors of rape and other crimes without essential assistance. The responsible Ministers and officials must be held accountable for their actions,” she said.

AAP said Ms. Maliwal had in the past gone to great lengths to “defame” the CM. “Her actions over the past months have eroded her credibility,” the party said in a statement.