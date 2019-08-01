Maliwal meets U.P. Governor, seeks relief for Unnao victim

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and demanded that the Unnao rape survivor be airlifted to Delhi for treatment.

Ms. Maliwal also demanded that the rape survivor and her family be compensated following the accident that took place on Sunday.

The chairperson of the women’s commission had earlier termed the accident as a “conspiracy” against the rape victim for her having named BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar as the accused in the matter.

Urging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that the family is compensated, Ms. Maliwal said, “Why haven’t you [CM] met the victim till now and why has no compensation been awarded? Despite 33 complaints made by the victim in the past one year why no action was taken? Why was no action taken against the personal security guard of the victim who used to leak information to Mr. Sengar.”

“The DCW will fight for the victim and her family. We urge the Uttar Pradesh government to act before it is too late. With delay of every passing minute, they are strangulating the flow of justice,” Ms. Maliwal further said.

Meanwhile, the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) held a demonstration outside Delhi University’s Arts Faculty demanding an apology and resignation from Mr. Adityanath.

“It should be noted that the rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and her aunts died in the accident on Sunday. It is evident from the circumstances surrounding the incident that the accident was planned...” read a statement issued by the KYS.

Condemning the incident, the students’ group added, “The KYS demands that a judicial inquiry be instituted to probe the nexus among Uttar Pradesh Police, accused MLA and the State government. The Chief Minister should publicly apologise to the people for failing to protect the victim and should immediately resign from his post.”