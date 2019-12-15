Delhi

Maliwal demands A.P.’s Bill nationwide

more-in

DCW chief pens letter to Prime Minister

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding implementation of Disha Bill, which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days awarding death penalty, across the country.

The letter written on Day 12 of Ms. Maliwal’s hunger strike read, “It appears as if you have consciously chosen to ignore the cries and prayers of the country’s daughters. Amidst this gloom and shocking indifference of the Central government, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday passed the Disha Bills which are landmark legislation.” She wrote she would continue her fast until the Disha Law is enacted.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 2:46:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/maliwal-demands-aps-bill-nationwide/article30308536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY