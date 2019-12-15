Maliwal demands A.P.’s Bill nationwide

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding implementation of Disha Bill, which mandates disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days awarding death penalty, across the country.

The letter written on Day 12 of Ms. Maliwal’s hunger strike read, “It appears as if you have consciously chosen to ignore the cries and prayers of the country’s daughters. Amidst this gloom and shocking indifference of the Central government, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday passed the Disha Bills which are landmark legislation.” She wrote she would continue her fast until the Disha Law is enacted.