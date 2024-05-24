ADVERTISEMENT

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

Updated - May 24, 2024 05:03 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 04:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Kumar, the personal assistant to Mr. Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar being taken to Tis Hazari court in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case, in New Delhi, Friday, May 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on May 24 sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar, the personal assistant to Mr. Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

Also read | Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi Chief Minister’s house; AAP releases new footage, says MP is ‘putting up a show’

He was under police custody since Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution's plea seeking Mr. Kumar's judicial custody for four days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar on May 18.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US