Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

Updated - May 24, 2024 05:03 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 04:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar being taken to Tis Hazari court in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case, in New Delhi, Friday, May 24, 2024.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar being taken to Tis Hazari court in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case, in New Delhi, Friday, May 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on May 24 sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Mr. Kumar, the personal assistant to Mr. Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

Also read | Swati Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi Chief Minister’s house; AAP releases new footage, says MP is ‘putting up a show’

He was under police custody since Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution's plea seeking Mr. Kumar's judicial custody for four days.

The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar on May 18.

