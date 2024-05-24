Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on May 24 sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Mr. Kumar, the personal assistant to Mr. Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

He was under police custody since Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution's plea seeking Mr. Kumar's judicial custody for four days.

The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar on May 18.