Maliwal assault case: HC seeks police stand on Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea

Published - June 15, 2024 02:11 am IST -  New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court here on Friday sought a response from the Delhi police over the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

The court also ordered the police to file a report on the status of the investigation into the case. The matter will be heard next in the first week of July.

Mr. Kumar had approached the High Court for bail after the trial court denied him the relief on June 7, saying the probe into the case is still at an initial stage and he might influence witnesses, if released.

Mr. Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal on May 13 at the CM’s official residence. He was arrested on May 18 after a complaint was lodged against him on May 16.

He was booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

While arguing in the High Court, Mr. Kumar’s counsel challenged his continued incarceration for an alleged offence, “where there are no injuries”.

“What is it that they need to investigate in relation to a bodily offence?” the counsel said. 

The counsel argued that the trial court failed to consider that his further custody was not required as all evidence has been collected by the investigating officer and statements of witnesses have also been recorded.

The petition further said the present instance was a “classic case of abuse of criminal machinery” as though both Mr. Kumar and Ms. Maliwal lodged complaints against each other, only her matter was being investigated.

Mr. Kumar had also urged the court to hold the next hearing in the month of June itself as it concerned his “personal liberty”. However, the counsel representing the police said the investigation into the matter is still going on.

