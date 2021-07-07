Maliwal and her team get another term for three years

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved another term for Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal and her team.

This is the second extension granted to the team and it will be for a period of three years, said officials.

Mr. Kejriwal tweeted: “Delhi Commission for Women has been doing excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another one term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work.”

Thanking Mr. Kejriwal for his support, Ms. Maliwal said: “We have revolutionised the functioning of the Commission. Today the Commission is known for its good work across the country. We have successfully rescued thousands of girls from trafficking and prostitution rackets. We have strengthened the 181 helpline to an extent that no call goes unheard.”

The first term of the newly constituted DCW was between 2015 and 2018. In July 2018, Ms. Maliwal was given the first extension for three years.