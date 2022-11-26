Male nurse on the run since 2018 for killing Australian woman held

November 26, 2022 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

Rajwinder Singh, who worked as a nurse in Queensland, is accused of killing 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley in October 2018

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police Special Cell officers escort Rajwinder Singh (second from left) to the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Friday, after being arrested for the 2018 murder of Australian national Toyah Cordingley in Australia’s Queensland state. | Photo Credit: AFP

A 38-year-old man, who had been on the run since 2018 after being accused of killing an Australian woman in north Queensland, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the accused, 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh, hails from Punjab’s Buttar Kalan village. DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said the accused was produced before a Delhi court and remanded to judicial custody till November 30.

On October 23, 2018, Mr. Singh, who worked as a nurse, allegedly killed 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley, a pharmacy worker, at Queensland’s Wangetti Beach. He fled Australia on October 23 that year and was believed to have been hiding in Punjab.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In March 2021, an extradition request for the accused was approved by the former Attorney-General of Australia and presented to the Indian government, which cleared it last month.

On November 3 this year, a reward of Australian $1 million was announced by the Queensland Police Service (QPS) and Police Minister of Australia Mark Ryan for information leading to Mr. Singh’s arrest.

A non-bailable warrant was issued on November 21 by the Patiala House Court against Mr. Singh, who also had an Interpol red corner notice against him.

“On November 25 at around 6 a.m., based on inputs shared by the CBI/Interpol and Australian counterparts, in an intelligence-based operation, the accused was apprehended near GT Karnal Road and arrested by the Special Cell,” the Delhi police said.

The Australian Federal Police on Twitter said that along with the QPS, they assisted Indian law enforcement in the arrest of the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US