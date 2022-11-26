Male nurse on the run since 2018 for killing Australian woman held

November 26, 2022 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

A 38-year-old man, who had been on the run since 2018 after being accused of killing an Australian woman in north Queensland, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday.

Police said the accused, 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh, hails from Punjab’s Buttar Kalan village. DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said the accused was produced before a Delhi court and remanded to judicial custody till November 30.

On October 23, 2018, Mr. Singh, who worked as a nurse, allegedly killed 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley, a pharmacy worker, at Queensland’s Wangetti Beach. He fled Australia on October 23 that year and was believed to have been hiding in Punjab.

In March 2021, an extradition request for the accused was approved by the former Attorney-General of Australia and presented to the Indian government, which cleared it last month.

On November 3 this year, a reward of Australian $1 million was announced by the Queensland Police Service (QPS) and Police Minister of Australia Mark Ryan for information leading to Mr. Singh’s arrest.

A non-bailable warrant was issued on November 21 by the Patiala House Court against Mr. Singh, who also had an Interpol red corner notice against him.

“On November 25 at around 6 a.m., based on inputs shared by the CBI/Interpol and Australian counterparts, in an intelligence-based operation, the accused was apprehended near GT Karnal Road and arrested by the Special Cell,” the Delhi police said.

The Australian Federal Police on Twitter said that along with the QPS, they assisted Indian law enforcement in the arrest of the accused.