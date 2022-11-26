  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Male nurse on the run since 2018 for killing Australian woman held

Rajwinder Singh, who worked as a nurse in Queensland, is accused of killing 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley in October 2018

November 26, 2022 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Police Special Cell officers escort Rajwinder Singh (second from left) to the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Friday, after being arrested for the 2018 murder of Australian national Toyah Cordingley in Australia’s Queensland state.

Delhi Police Special Cell officers escort Rajwinder Singh (second from left) to the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Friday, after being arrested for the 2018 murder of Australian national Toyah Cordingley in Australia’s Queensland state. | Photo Credit: AFP

A 38-year-old man, who had been on the run since 2018 after being accused of killing an Australian woman in north Queensland, was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday.

Police said the accused, 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh, hails from Punjab’s Buttar Kalan village. DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said the accused was produced before a Delhi court and remanded to judicial custody till November 30.

On October 23, 2018, Mr. Singh, who worked as a nurse, allegedly killed 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley, a pharmacy worker, at Queensland’s Wangetti Beach. He fled Australia on October 23 that year and was believed to have been hiding in Punjab.

In March 2021, an extradition request for the accused was approved by the former Attorney-General of Australia and presented to the Indian government, which cleared it last month.

On November 3 this year, a reward of Australian $1 million was announced by the Queensland Police Service (QPS) and Police Minister of Australia Mark Ryan for information leading to Mr. Singh’s arrest.

A non-bailable warrant was issued on November 21 by the Patiala House Court against Mr. Singh, who also had an Interpol red corner notice against him.

“On November 25 at around 6 a.m., based on inputs shared by the CBI/Interpol and Australian counterparts, in an intelligence-based operation, the accused was apprehended near GT Karnal Road and arrested by the Special Cell,” the Delhi police said.

The Australian Federal Police on Twitter said that along with the QPS, they assisted Indian law enforcement in the arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Delhi / murder / arrest / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.