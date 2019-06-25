Malaria cases on the rise

The Capital saw a rise in the number of malaria cases, with 13 more being recorded last week, stated a report released by the civic bodies on Monday.

The total number of malaria cases this year has gone up to 31. Of these, 22 cases were recorded this month. At the same time last year, 40 cases of malaria were recorded.

The number of cases of vector-borne diseases is expected to rise with the onset of the monsoon. Of the cases recorded, 10 were “untraced after investigation”, stated the report, while one each were reported from South and North Delhi Municipal Corporation areas. Meanwhile, the number of cases of dengue this year stands at 14, with one new case being recorded this week and the number of cases of chikungunya this year is seven.

As part of their efforts to check vector-borne diseases, the three corporations have sprayed 3,12,513 houses and issued legal notices for ‘musquitogenic conditions’ to 25,767.