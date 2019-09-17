Malaria cases higher than last year: report

The number of malaria cases reported till September 16 this year is higher than those recorded last year, as per data released by the Delhi municipal corporations.

The data reveal that 247 cases of malaria were reported this year till the second week of September. Nearly 100 cases were reported in the past two weeks.

During the same period in 2018, there were 225 cases; 410 in 2017; 286 in 2016; 66 in 2015; and 120 in 2014.

Main months

Additionally, a review of data since 2014 shows that a majority of cases of vector-borne diseases are reported in the months of September to December.

For instance, last year, out of 3,436 cases of vector-borne diseases recorded in Delhi, 86.3% (2,965 cases) were reported between September and December.

Dengue cases

The number of cases of dengue till September 16 this year stand at 171.

Out of these, up to 80 cases were reported in the last two weeks.

The lowest number of dengue cases in the same period was recorded in 2014 at 55. The highest number of dengue cases in the last five years was reported in 2015 at 15,867.

Chikungunya cases

The number of cases of chikungunya is also starting to pick up with 60 cases reported so far this year. Out of these, around 30 were recorded in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, domestic breeder checkers (DBC) of the three municipal corporations called off their strike after receiving assurances that contract workers would be made permanent after reviewing the vacant posts, said president of Anti Malaria Unity Workers Union Devanand Sharma.

Committees have been formed in this regard in all three unions, he added.

The DBCs are responsible for checking the prevalence of breeding conditions across the city.

So far, the civic bodies have reported that officials concerned have visited up to 1.19 lakh houses.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee also passed a resolution recommending the creation of additional posts, added benefits and a raise in the salary of DBC workers.

Moving the motion, Leader of SDMC House Kamaljeet Sherawat said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had been praising the drop in the number of dengue cases, a consequence of the work done by DBC workers, would surely provide funding for the same.