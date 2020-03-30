Makeshift camp near F1 race track for migrant workers

A makeshift camp at the periphery of a plush housing society, which includes an F1 race track on the Yamuna Expressway at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh is being readied as a relief camp for migrants headed home as 21-day lockdown is enforced in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Centre asked State governments to strictly enforce the lockdown measures by sealing district and inter-State borders, efforts are on to provide accommodation to migrants and unorganised workers who continued to march on foot from Delhi to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

B.N. Singh, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, that comprises Noida and Greater Noida, had on Sunday issued an order under Epidemic Act, 1897, designating Jaypee Sports City at Yamuna Expressway as a shelter home for migrants. Mr. Singh went on a three-month leave on Monday following a rebuke by U.P Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as Noida recorded highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State.

Used for poll duty

When The Hindu visited the facility on Monday, the tin-roofed camp was being cleaned and readied.

A U.P government official said the camp has on earlier occasions been used to accommodate construction workers and paramilitary jawans who are sent on election duty. “The capacity of this camp is around 1,800 persons. Rows of such tenements are there and each has a separate bathroom. We are cleaning the premises as it has not been in use for many days,” said the official.

An under-construction building where work stopped years ago, stands in the compound.

When asked if the tin tenements will cause discomfort to the occupants amid rising heat, the official said, “The inside of these tents are layered with plywood sheets. It will absorb the heat. This is an ideal location as social distancing norms can be followed here.”

The camp is surrounded by iron gates on all sides. The administration was making arrangements to prepare and serve food to the inmates there.

On Sunday, the Union Home Ministry termed the movement of migrant workers to reach their home towns a violation of the lockdown measures and issued an order that those who have moved out of their work spots must be quarantined in the nearest shelter after proper screening for a minimum period of 14 days as per standard health protocol.