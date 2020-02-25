Maken tells Chief Minister not to appear ‘helpless and blame others’

NEW DELHI

25 February 2020 01:54 IST

The former Delhi Congress chief suggests Kejriwal to establish helpline, call an all-party meeting and form peace panels

Following the violence in north-east Delhi on Monday, former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken not only asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a lead and “not sit back blaming others” but also suggested a number of ways to deal with the situation.

Mr. Maken in a series of tweets enumerated a number of ways Mr. Kejriwal could take in order not to appear “helpless”. He tweeted: “As a Chief Minister, please do not appear to be helpless. This would badly erode much-needed credibility of our democratic institutions to protect atrocity/violence against innocent citizens.”

The former Minister of State Home Affairs suggested that the Chief Minister immediately establish a helpline directly under his office to receive any complaints of police inaction or violence.

“This should be monitored and further passed on to the police and local SDM,” Mr. Maken said, adding that Mr. Kejriwal should call for an all-party meeting, take suggestions and work across parties to restore normalcy.

Further, Mr. Maken suggested Mr. Kejriwal to immediately form peace committees in all troubled areas comprising important social influencers from these places, including elected MLAs, councillors, District Commissioners, local SHOs, and SDM. He also advised Mr. Kejriwal to make each Cabinet Minister in charge of such panels. He also suggested him to talk to the Lieutenant-Governer on an hourly basis to take stock of the situation. “Please do these things and you would always be remembered as a Chief Minister who rose up to the occasion,” Mr. Maken added.