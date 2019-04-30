Maken says economy ruined by GST, demonetisation

Congress candidate from New Delhi Ajay Maken, while addressing padayatra across his constituency on Monday, said the BJP was trying to hide its failures in creating employment and boosting economic activity by bringing up non-issues.

He said the sealing of commercial establishments, an ill-conceived complex GST and note ban had broken the back of the economy. “Correcting these policies would be the top priority of the Congress as the BJP has failed to address the real issues,” he said, adding, “When the UPA left office, the unemployment rate was 2.3% while the unemployment rate under the Modi government increased to a dismal 7%. Instead of creating 2 crore jobs annually as promised, 4 crore 70 lakhs jobs were lost.” He accused Modi government of favouring a few big crony industrialists at expense of the small/medium enterprises. The Congress’ NYAY scheme would benefit the poor, middle-class traders and increase economic activity, he added.