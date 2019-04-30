Delhi

Maken says economy ruined by GST, demonetisation

more-in

Congress candidate from New Delhi Ajay Maken, while addressing padayatra across his constituency on Monday, said the BJP was trying to hide its failures in creating employment and boosting economic activity by bringing up non-issues.

He said the sealing of commercial establishments, an ill-conceived complex GST and note ban had broken the back of the economy. “Correcting these policies would be the top priority of the Congress as the BJP has failed to address the real issues,” he said, adding, “When the UPA left office, the unemployment rate was 2.3% while the unemployment rate under the Modi government increased to a dismal 7%. Instead of creating 2 crore jobs annually as promised, 4 crore 70 lakhs jobs were lost.” He accused Modi government of favouring a few big crony industrialists at expense of the small/medium enterprises. The Congress’ NYAY scheme would benefit the poor, middle-class traders and increase economic activity, he added.

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2019 1:36:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/maken-says-economy-ruined-by-gst-demonetisation/article26986422.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story