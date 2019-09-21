Maken leads protest against AAP, accuses party of ruining health sector

Former Union Minister Ajay Maken on Friday led a protest outside Maharishi Balmiki Hospital at Pooth Khurd here and alleged that the AAP-led Delhi government had ruined the health sector in the Capital during its 4.5 years in power.

He said that the government was trying to mislead people by saying it had developed the sector, while in reality, it did not. But the reality was that it brought in the contract system in government hospitals that has inflicted injustice on the people.

“The time has come for the Congress to play the role of a strong opposition by exposing the misdeeds of the Kejriwal government, which has ruined Delhi in all sectors in the last four and a half years,” Mr. Maken said.

“It is unfortunate that the AAP government has not been spending any money to improve the health sector as the poor people mostly depend on government hospitals for treatment, though it has been liberally squandering the public money on advertisements promising the people free treatment and free medicines,” Mr. Maken said.

He further alleged that the Delhi hospitals were short of medicines and the equipment was mostly out of order.