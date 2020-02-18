Maken hits out at Deora for praising Delhi govt.

Former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Monday hit out at senior party leader Milind Deora, who had tweeted saying that the AAP government had doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years.

Mr. Maken alleged that Mr. Deora was stating half-baked facts and that he may leave the party if he wishes so.

“Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments [sic],” Mr. Deora had tweeted.

‘Leave Congress’

Mr. Maken in a blunt reply said: “Brother, you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! [sic]”

Mr. Maken said: “However, let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98- BE(Revenue) 4,073cr, 2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr. During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR, 2015-16 BE 41,129 and 2019 -20 BE 60,000 AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR [sic].”

To this, Mr. Deora said: “Would never undermine Sheila Dikshit’s stellar performance as Delhi CM. That’s your specialty. “Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila jis achievements, @INCIndia wouldve been in power today [sic].”

Sheila Dikshit served as Delhi’s Chief Minister for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. She died in July last year at the age of 81.

Twitter war

AICC Spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee had also hit out at former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on twitter after the loss.