Make-up artist held after client impersonates elderly to enter IGI

He modified appearances of at least 10 on direction of agents

A make-up artist was on Sunday held for allegedly modifying appearances of 10 people, including a 32-year-old man whom he helped impersonate an octogenarian, on the direction of agents involved in forging passports and identities of air passengers, the police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Shamsher Singh alias Billu Barber (42), a resident of Rohini.

The police said that Mr. Shamsher was arrested based on the disclosure made by Jayesh Patel, who disguised as an 81-year-old man. Mr. Patel was nabbed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on September 8, they said.

Mr. Patel, a resident of Ahmedabad, wanted to go to the US for a job. He thought he might not be granted visa and therefore, with the help of agents, planned to leave the country by impersonating octogenarian Amrik Singh, a senior police official said.

The accused, disguised as an old person, managed to get the immigration clearance, the official added.

During the course of investigation, Mr. Patel disclosed that one make-up artist in Patel Nagar helped him with his disguise in order to conceal his real identity, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

On Sunday, the make-up artist was apprehended and cosmetics used for hair-dying were recovered from his shop, the officer said.

During interrogation, Mr. Shamsher said that in order to make quick money, he had agreed to modify appearances of 10 people, including two women, on the direction of the agents, the officer added.

He led the team to his shop where cosmetics and material used for colouring hair were recovered, the police said, adding that further investigation into the matter is on.

