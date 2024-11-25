Make sure MCD budget is tabled through Standing Committee, says BJP

The BJP on Sunday urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner to ensure that the civic body’s budget for the 2025-26 budget is tabled only through the Standing Committee.

In a letter to the Municipal Commissioner, BJP spokesperson Praveen S. Kapoor said as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, a draft budget is presented to the Standing Committee every year on or just after December 10.

Last year, the Municipal Commissioner has presented a draft budget before the MCD House, initiating the process for the preparation of the final estimates.

The demand drew a sharp reaction from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which accused the BJP of “hitting a new low by objecting to the presentation of the MCD budget”.

