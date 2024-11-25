 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Make sure MCD budget is tabled through Standing Committee, says BJP

Published - November 25, 2024 09:31 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Sunday urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner to ensure that the civic body’s budget for the 2025-26 budget is tabled only through the Standing Committee.

In a letter to the Municipal Commissioner, BJP spokesperson Praveen S. Kapoor said as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, a draft budget is presented to the Standing Committee every year on or just after December 10.

Last year, the Municipal Commissioner has presented a draft budget before the MCD House, initiating the process for the preparation of the final estimates.

The demand drew a sharp reaction from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which accused the BJP of “hitting a new low by objecting to the presentation of the MCD budget”.

