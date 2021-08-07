Make sure citizens get 24x7 water supply: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chaired a review meeting with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to discuss ongoing projects and actions plans on 24x7 water supply and 100% pipeline network in the city.

The cleaning of Yamuna and 100% sewerage connectivity in Delhi was also discussed during the meeting.

The CM emphasised delivering the actual promises made under the projects. He üinstructed the officers to make sure that 24x7 water supply actually translates into constant water in the pipelines and not just laying out pipelines for the sake of it.

He further asked the officials to make sure that the 100% sewerage connectivity project is completed within the stipulated timelines.

“The Delhi government will not make any false promises to the people of Delhi. Officers should have a complete understanding of the on-ground reality and what we can deliver,” Mr. Kejriwal said.