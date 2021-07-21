Make stand clear on Kalra’s plea to reopen restaurants, HC tells police

Khan Chacha owner’s petition challenges May 11 order

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Delhi Police to take instructions on Navneet Kalra’s plea seeking to reopen his restaurants ‘Khan Chacha’ and ‘Town Hall’, after it was shut in a case related to alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators during the second wave of COVID-19.

Justice Rekha Palli asked the authorities why they have not passed a final decision in pursuance to the show cause notices issued with regard to the two restaurants in Capital’s posh Khan Market.

“You compel people to come here. You should have passed an order by now. Ultimately, he wants to run them. If he is not entitled in law, please pass an order. What is this – you are involved in an FIR – and that is the end of it?” the High Court remarked.

The court’s remark came while hearing Mr. Kalra’s plea challenging the May 11 order-cum-show cause notice issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing).

Mr. Kalra’s counsel said till date the authorities have neither withdrawn the suspension order nor decided on the show cause notice despite his representation.

The counsel argued that the suspension was contrary to the provisions of the Delhi Eating Houses Registration Regulations as it does not confer power of suspension at the stage of issuance of a show cause notice.

Adverse impact

“The order of suspension is also bad as recovery of oxygen concentrators made from the restaurant premises is no ground or is it given as a ground for suspension of licence. The order of suspension adversely affects the business, reputation and livelihood of all employees working in the restaurant,” the plea said.