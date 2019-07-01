Make road safety national priority: IITians urge MPs

Students and alumni of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi have written a letter to all Lok Sabha MPs urging them to make road safety a “national priority and spread awareness about it in their respective constituencies.

‘Pass Bill in both Houses’

The campaign was started by Solve, a trust started by the students and alumni of IIT Delhi.

The campaigners in their letter to the lawmakers stated that the Motor Vehicles Bill, 2017, was a “ray of hope that can penetrate the darkness of road deaths and injuries” and urged them to ensure it gets passed in both Houses of Parliament.

The Bill proposes major reforms around the safety of vulnerable road users, including children, and holds road authorities accountable for faulty engineering leading to deaths/injuries, updates penalties for life-threatening behaviours, and tightens enforcement.

“Road traffic injury has become the leading cause of death for those aged between 5–29 years. A report by the World Health Organization states that around 821 deaths per day are reported in India due to road accidents,” the campaigners said.