‘Make plan to identify encroached waterbodies in U.P.’

Following a plea alleging diversion of waterbodies in Ghaziabad for industrial purposes, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary to prepare a uniform action plan for identification and conservation of such waterbodies.

A Bench headed by the National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel took note of a report furnished by the Ghaziabad District Magistrate that around 72% of the water bodies had been encroached upon.

NGT pulls up SPCB

Following this, the Bench observed: “We find that action taken by State Pollution Control Board is neither adequate nor in the right direction. It appears that the officers concerned are not conversant with the law of the land, which is resulting in serious damage to the environment. Waterbodies are the lifeline of the environment for groundwater recharge, storage of water for different purposes, for microclimate, aesthetics and so on.”

Stating that there was an “alarming level of encroachment” in Ghaziabad, the Bench said, “This needs attention of the authorities at the State-level and special plan and drive is necessary for identification and conservation of such water bodies for enforcement of rule of law and protection of environment.”