Make onions available at ₹15.6 per kg: Delhi to Centre

Amid rise in onion prices, the Delhi government requested the Centre on Thursday to resume supplying onions and make it available to the Capital at ₹15.60 per kg instead of ₹60.

In a letter to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said a government should not be doing business with profit motive over an essential commodity.

The Opposition BJP, on its part, accused the AAP-led Delhi government of not making any demand for the supply of onions from the Centre.

Mr. Hussain said that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) had stopped supplying onions stating it would be able to make onions available to the Delhi government after procuring from markets in Alwar and later from the stock of onions to be imported from Egypt.

“Secretary, Department of Consumers, Govt. of India vide his letter dated November 23, 2019 has also informed that the onion can be made available... five days after the scheduled date of arrival at the estimated cost of ₹60...This is too high and the people will not be able to afford if onions were supplied at such a high price,” he said in his letter to Mr. Paswan.

Mr. Hussain also said that NAFED had been supplying onions to the Delhi government at ₹15.60 per kg and those were being retailed to the residents at ₹23.90 per kg to counter the rise in their prices. He argued that the Centre’s decision to make onion available at such high price will adversely affect the supply of onions to the people of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta in a tweet, alleged that the the AAP government had cancelled an order of four truckloads of daily onion supply in the first week of October.