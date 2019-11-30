Make HRD committee report public, demand JNU students

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Friday protested outside the Ministry of Human Resource Development demanding that the report submitted by the three-member panel constituted by the Ministry to bring back normalcy in the university be made public.

The students have been on strike for over a month now demanding a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike. The JNU Students’ Union said they met with the senior Ministry officials, who informed them that the report would not be made public as of now.

The students said they managed to submit a list of demands, which included rollback of the fee hike, suspension of JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, withdrawal of all inquiries against JNU students initiated by the administration, and extension of the winter semester.

The panel was appointed on November 17 following several weeks of agitation by the students

The committee, which included former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson V.S. Chauhan, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain and All India Council for Technical Education chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe, was given the mandate to initiate “dialogue with all stakeholders and advise the university administration for resolution of the issues”.

The panel had submitted its report on November 26.

50% roll back

The JNU administration had formed its own “high-level” committee that submitted its findings to the Executive Council.

It suggested offering a 50% rollback in the service and utility charges.