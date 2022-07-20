Make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a success, Delhi L-G tells govt. officials

Saxena asks for detailed action plan before July 22

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday gave instructions to government departments for making the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, beginning from July 22, “a memorable one”.

Preparations of the campaign will be carried out under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark the 75th Independence Day. The Capital will be decked up in the colours of the national flag.

According to Raj Niwas, the L-G directed that prominent markets, flyovers, roundabouts, schools and hospitals be illuminated. All government employees have been directed to have the tricolour pinned on their lapels, Raj Niwas said.

Mr. Saxena’s instructions comes following a meeting on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last Sunday. The L-G has asked for a detailed action plan on the initiative to be submitted to him before July 22.

“The NDMC and the MCD will identify prominent roads like Sardar Patel Marg and Shanti Path, and important market areas under their respective jurisdiction to be decorated with the tricolor from August 13-15,” Raj Niwas stated.

“The Delhi Development Authority will carry out similar exercise in the markets owned and controlled by it. Flyovers in the NDMC area will be illuminated during this period and municipal schools and hospitals will hoist the national flag on their premises at prominent locations from August 13-15,” it stated.