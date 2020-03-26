Make available essentials at ration shops: BJP leader to CM

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to suggest that milk, vegetables and fruits be made available at ration shops being operated by the government so that people did not have to suffer hoarding or black marketing.

Full support

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the leader said that the BJP sought to give “full support” to the Delhi government in dealing with the ongoing virus epidemic that has gripped the Capital.

Mr. Bidhuri suggested several measures on behalf of his party to extend the reach of government services to the needy in Delhi more effectively. “Our first suggestion is to streamline the network of ration shops run under the public distribution system and give comprehensive information to the public about these... People should also be told the time of opening and closing of these shops,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“...It is also our suggestion that milk, vegetables and fruits should also be made available at these ration shops so that people do not have to suffer any hoarding or black marketing. They will get everything they need at a reasonable price at one place,” he said.

Mr. Bidhuri also sought to remind Mr. Kejriwal about the Delhi government’s announcement of providing assistance of ₹5,000 to poor workers, daily labourers and construction workers and demanded that this be done as soon as possible.

He has also demanded that the government ensure that the amount of pension to be given to senior citizens. “I also suggest to the Chief Minister that a helpline number be issued and wherever there is a demand to provide food to the poor, it should be transported via government vehicles,” he said.