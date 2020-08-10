‘Make adequate arrangements to ensure online teaching does not turn exclusionary’

New Delhi

SFI demands clarity on availability of facilities among DU students

Students group — SFI — appealed to Delhi University to make adequate arrangements to ensure that online teaching to be undertaken in the new semester does not turn exclusionary.

The group highlighted that open book examinations had already faced severe criticism as there were issues of access, apart from which online classes that took place during last semester could not be attended by many students.

New approach

While it supported developments in the use of technology for education, the group said it was important for new approaches to be implemented in the interest of all students. In the absence of infrastructure facilities such as a stable Internet connection and availability of equipment to all, students from socially and economically backward sections will be at a disadvantage, SFI said.

The group demanded that there must be clarity on the availability of facilities among students and undertake remedial measures before moving ahead with its plans.