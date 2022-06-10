Majrooh, the evergreen lyricist

Majrooh Sultanpuri, the poet for all seasons | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 10, 2022 02:14 IST

A group of writers pay tribute to the poet who wrote about love and challenges with equal conviction

Majrooh Sultanpuri was a legend and the book’s title describes him best: `Majrooh Sultanpuri. The Poet For All Seasons.’ His longevity in the film industry is laudable.

The book, conceptualised by Manek Premchand and published by Blue Pencil, is a tribute to the famous songwriter by a group of writers. According to Deepa Buty, a critic and one of the contributors, “The secret of Majrooh Sultanpuri’s success lies in the fact that he changed the style of lyrics according to time. Imagine a poet and his career as a lyricist from 1946 to 2001; from K.L. Saigal to Shah Rukh Khan... He represented a poet’s heart with ‘Gham Diye Mustaqil’, he started the conversational pattern of songs like ‘Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka’ and ‘Aankhon Mein Kya Ji’, to name a few.”

Songwriters Shailendra, Kaifi Azmi, Sahir Ludhianvi and Shakeel Badayuni were some of his contemporaries who had an equally wide range. . Majrooh was revered for his support of women. “He brought out the woes of a woman’s condition in society with ‘Hum Hain Mataa-e-koocha’. He also brought a fresh wave with lyrics like ‘Aapke Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai’ and he made the new generation sing songs like ‘Yahan Ke Hum Sikander! ,” says Deepa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Majrooh Sultanpuri மஜ்ரூ சுல்தான்புரி | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Majrooh was a master of penning songs which became the love story of a common man, and on the other, he told the tale of society. Majrooh also created magic on the screen with his romantic songs. His ‘O Haseena Zulfon Wali’ from Teesri Manzil is an evergreen classic. ‘Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji’ from Mr & Mrs 55 shows Johnny Walker at his best.

Hunting and fishing were among his many hobbies. His son Andalib says that he had his favourites too but never wrote for Raj Kapoor. “Abba had a car; that was very rare for a music writer.” He stood up for songwriters, demanding the same status as a composer.

he was the most sought after for films noted for their music. Examples: Aar Paar, Nau Do Gyarah, Kaala Pani, Jhumroo, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Dosti, Jewel Thief, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Pakeezah, Caravan, Dastak, Abhimaan. He is also credited with one of the most motivating songs - ‘Ruk Jana Nahee’ from Imtihaan.

“They don’t make lyricists like him anymore,” says Deepa, adding “Not because there’s no talent but there’s no patience and attentiveness.”